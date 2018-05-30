Newly Unearthed Letters Reveal Alan Rickman's Frustration With Portraying Severus Snape In "Harry Potter"

At times, Severus Snape was one of Harry Potter's most loathed and beloved characters, so it's no surprise now that Alan Rickman felt frustrated at times with his role as one of the most complex characters in literature.

Rickman portrayed the Potions Master for all eight films, and at times, expressed his frustration with the directing on the films, sometimes stemming from the fact that there were some details of the story known only to the author, J.K. Rowling. Harry Potter producer David Heyman at one time noted that sometimes, "a director would tell Alan what to do in a scene, and he would say something like, ‘No I can’t do that — I know what is going to happen and you don’t.'"

All of this has been revealed thanks to a recent acquisition made by Neil Pearson Rare Books, who has acquired 38 boxes of Alan Rickman's archive, which contains personal letters and correspondence, many of which address his frustration while working on Harry Potter. In one of the letters, Heyman thanked Rickman for the success of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and also wrote, "I know, at times, you are frustrated, but please know that you are an integral part of the films. And you are brilliant."

These 38 boxes contain more than these letters, and also include notes, correspondences, photographs, diary entries, fan mail, and scripts all belonging to Rickman.

Via Entertainment Weekly