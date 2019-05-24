Newly Discovered Species Of Frog Looks Exactly Like Kermit

The Carribbean slopes of Costa Rica, apparently, is where you will find the Rainbow Connection.

A few years back, scientists discovered a brand new species of frog in the region, the Hyalinobatrachium dianae, or Diane's bare-hearted glass frog. What’s unique about this new frog though, is its appearance. It has bulging white eyes and Kelly green skin, causing this new frog to bear a striking resemblance to the most famous frog of all time: Kermit.

The last time a new glass frog was discovered in Costa Rica was way back in 1973, predating the premiere of The Muppet Show!

Via CNN