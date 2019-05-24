Newly Discovered Species Of Frog Looks Exactly Like Kermit

May 24, 2019
JT
Frog, Tree, Staring, Huge Eyes, Ghost Glass Frog

(Photo by Getty Images)

The Carribbean slopes of Costa Rica, apparently, is where you will find the Rainbow Connection.

A few years back, scientists discovered a brand new species of frog in the region, the Hyalinobatrachium dianae, or Diane's bare-hearted glass frog.  What’s unique about this new frog though, is its appearance.  It has bulging white eyes and Kelly green skin, causing this new frog to bear a striking resemblance to the most famous frog of all time: Kermit.

 

The last time a new glass frog was discovered in Costa Rica was way back in 1973, predating the premiere of The Muppet Show!

Via CNN

