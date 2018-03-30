Newly Discovered Footprints Thought To Be Oldest In North American History

Researchers in Canada may have discovered the biggest link to humans first coming to the Americas over 13,000 years ago.

On Wednesday, a report was published announcing the discovery of a set of footprints along the shoreline of an island north of Vancouver. The footprints, 29 in total, are believed to have belonged to two barefoot adults and a child, and are said to be 13,000 years old.

Michael Petraglia, an archeologist, said in the LiveScience report suggests "an early entrance into the Americas," while other scientists called the site the prints were found "remarkable." Not only did scientists remark at the prints being so well-preserved, it proves that humans inhabited the Americas at the end of the last ice age, and possibly used Calvert Island as an entrance point. Today, the area is dense with footprints and only accessible with a boat. Who knows what it looked like 13,000 years ago!

Scientists were able to determine the age of the footprints by using radiocarbon.

Via NY Post