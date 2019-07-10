Newborn Gives Dad Middle Finger As He Tries To Sing Her A Lullaby
A mother and father just welcomed their brand new baby girl to the world.
In fact, the mother Michelle was cradling the newborn Kielle for the first time, and the proud father, Kier, thought it was the perfect time to sing his daughter her fist lullaby.
Apparently, Kielle didn't take too kindly to being disturbed and gave her father the middle finger. Of course, Kier started uncontrollably laughing.
Not even a day old and already tired of listening to her dad!
