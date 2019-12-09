‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Is Set With Rockin' Performers

December is here and the countdown for the end of the decade is drawing near. After the holiday festivities comes one of many peoples favorite celebration, New Years Eve!

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” is a cherished annual tradition television special and it is the most popular way for viewers to ring in the New Year, in The United States and worldwide. It is a New Year’s staple with live performances from artist along with the iconic Times Square Ball drop.

Green Day is one of the performers set to ring in 2020 with other featured artist like Indie rockers SHAED, pop stars Paula Abdul and Dua Lipa, country performers Dan + Shay and Kelsea Ballerini, plus rappers Salt-N-Pepa and Megan Thee Stallion.

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be centered around the celebration in New York City’s Times Square, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale. Billy Porter will host a Central Time Zone celebration in New Orleans, and Ciara will host the West Coast event in Hollywood.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest" will air December 31st starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Via: Rolling Stone