New Video Shows The Moment A Gender Reveal Party Sparked A 47,000 Acre Wildfire

Last year, border patrol agent Dennis Dickey held a gender reveal party near his home in Tucson.

Unfortunately, his party packed a little too much punch, and the explosion resulted in a 47,000 acre wildfire that caused $8,000,000 in damage.

Newly released video shows the moment the gender reveal explosion sparked the flames that resulted in the destruction.

Video of Gender Reveal Sparks Arizona Wildfire

Last month, Dickey pled guilty to misdemeanor violation of U.S. Forest Service regulations. He was given five years probation, and ordered to pay $220,000 in restitution. He has previously said "I feel absolutely horrible about it. It was probably one of the worst days of my life."

Via HuffPost