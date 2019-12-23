A Less Creepy Version Of The New Movie ‘Cats’ Will Be Released In Theaters

Maybe they should have pushed the release date back on ‘Cats’ like they did ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’.

On Sunday Universal studios sent out a memo to theaters owners letting them know that a new version of the new movie musical ‘Cats’ would be released this week.

The new movie has been facing a lot of criticism from critics and moviegoers over the uncanny CGI effects. ‘Cats’ opened to poor box-office numbers over the weekend earning a measly $6.5 million.

According to Universal, this new version will feature ‘some improved visual effects’ per request of director Tom Hooper. Hooper has said prior to the film's release that he barely finished the movie in time for the world premiere. The studio is hoping this new version will help the film's reception as it cost $100 million to produce.

Were you one of the select few who saw ‘Cats’ over the weekend? What did you think of the movie?

Via: The Hollywood Reporter