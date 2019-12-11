New Survey Reveals Each State’s Favorite Christmas Movie

Almost everyone has a favorite Christmas movie to get them into the holiday spirit, but is your favorite beloved by those around you? Luckily, a new study reveals each state’s favorite Christmas movie. Not only did the survey find each state’s favorite Christmas movie, but they also answered the most debated Christmas question of all time; is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie? Check out the results here.

My favorite Christmas movie is Love Actually. But a new study says A Christmas Story is #1 in the state of Texas and Elf came in 2nd.



In order to find each state’s favorite Christmas movie, housemethod.com surveyed 4,580 Americans in mid-November, 2019. Those surveyed were asked to pick their favorite Christmas movie from Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the top 50 Christmas movies. What they found was ‘A Christmas Story’ was the favorite in most states, followed by ‘Elf’ and ‘Home Alone.’

In Texas, ‘A Christmas Story’ is the number one choice, with ‘Elf’ coming in second. As for the question regarding ‘Die Hard’ most states said it wasn’t a Christmas movie, with 59.21% of the votes saying no. While some may not agree with this study’s findings, it clearly shows just about everyone has a preferred Christmas movie for the holiday season.

Via housemethod.com