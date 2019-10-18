Sam Adams' New Beer Has So Much Alcohol It’s Illegal In 15 States

Sam Adams is trying to raise the bar with their newest beer, but 15 states say they’ve gone too far. The beer company is bringing back their Utopias beer for Halloween, but this version will have an ABV of 28 percent. While some beer drinkers are excited about the new beer, 15 states won’t be selling the beer since its ABV level is illegal.

"Sam Adams' newest beer is illegal in 15 states" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/2V8Ni48g7U pic.twitter.com/hQCEhwpNAf — Kelly Mansell (@KellyMansellLgn) October 17, 2019

Utopias beer is described by Sam Adams as a “barrel-aged extreme beer,” and there newest version is definitely extreme. The 2019 brew, which was reportedly aged in wooden bourbon casks, has such a high ABV, that it is illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia. The ABV of 28 percent is more than double the normal beer average of 10 percent.

This version of Utopias is described as having “distinct vanilla notes and subtle nutty and elegant dark fruit aromas,” and only 77 wooden casks were brewed by Sam Adams. Luckily for Texans, regardless of the ABV level, the new high alcohol beer will be available for purchase in the state. While some may see the high level of alcohol extreme that seems to be exactly what Sam Adams is going for.

Via Fox News