This Robotic Pooper Scooper Will Find And Pick Up Your Dog’s Poop For You

For all the joy dogs bring their owners, there’s one thing no dog lover enjoys doing; picking up dog poop. Luckily, a new product may soon be on the way that will eliminate backyard cleanups for good. A new robotic machine, called Beetl, is being made to detect and automatically scoop up your dog’s poop.

Video of Backyard Robot for Dog Poop Pickup

Beetl comes equipped with computer vision and front cameras to help find dog poop in the area. Once spotted, the robot moves over the area, and scoops up the mess with a mechanical claw. Once picked up, Beetl has a small sealed container inside to store until disposed of.

This game changing robot uses advanced AI connected to a cloud network, creating the ability for the robot to learn and develop new ways. Beetl can always avoid obstacles and stay within a set perimeter. While many dog lovers are already trying to get their hands on this robot, it is still in the testing stage, and isn’t yet available for purchase. Once available, this may change the lives of dog owners forever.

Via Unilad