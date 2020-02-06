Bob Marley Estate Releases New ‘Redemption Song’ Video On What Would Have Been His 75th Birthday

Bob Marley would have been 75 years old this year on February 6th, and while the reggae icon has been gone since 1981, his music and influence have lived on through multiple generations. Now, to honor the singer’s legacy on what would have been his 75th birthday, the Marley estate has released a new video for ‘Redemption Song.’ The video includes animated visuals by French artists Octave Marsal and Theo De Gueltzl.

Video of Bob Marley &amp; The Wailers - Redemption Song (Official Video)

The drawing featured in the new ‘Redemption Song’ video help tell the song's story of emancipation. “I think it came out amazing. We went through this six-month process with Octave and Theo going through it page by page, us looking at stuff and approving it all. When I watch it, it still gives me goosebumps," said Marley's daughter, Cedella.

‘Redemption Song,’ one of Marley’s most popular songs, was featured on the 1980 album, ‘Uprising.’ That album was Marley’s last, before passing away in 1981 after a battle with cancer. This new music video won’t be the only way the family plans on celebrating Bob Marley’s legacy this year, as his sons Ziggy and Stephen will perform at the Bob Marley Celebration at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, in May.

Via CNN