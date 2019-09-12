Unearthed Recording Shows The Beatles Discussed Potential Album After ‘Abbey Road’

Beatles Author And Historian, Mark Lewisohn, Unearthed The Tapes Recorded In 1969

September 12, 2019
JT
JT
The_Beatles

Press Association

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
JT
Music News
Random & Odd News

It has always been believed that The Beatles knew ‘Abbey Road’ would be their last album, as a fraught relationship between bandmates led to their breakup. However, a new unearthed recording from the band’s studio session reveals the band may have had plans to keep going after ‘Abbey Road.’ In the recording discovered by Beatles author-historian Mark Lewisohn, the group’s principal songwriters discuss plans for a follow up to ‘Abbey Road.’

In the recordings, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison discuss plans for their next album. It seems the recording is for Ringo Starr, who couldn’t be there due to his hospitalization. In the recording, Lennon says “Ringo, you can’t be here, but this is so you can hear what we’re discussing,” before the three members discuss the album. Lennon suggested each write four songs for the album, with two given to Ringo “if he wants them.”

Lennon also mentions the “Lennon and McCartney myth” suggesting they should stop crediting both for every song. In the recording, McCartney fires back saying “I thought until this album that George’s songs weren’t that good.” While this unearthed audio shows a band in disagreement, it also changes what everyone believed was the end for the Beatles. Maybe it wasn’t the contentious ‘Let It Be’ sessions after all.

Via Rolling Stone

Tags: 
The Beatles
John Lennon
Paul McCartney
George Harrison
Ringo Starr
Abbey Road

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes