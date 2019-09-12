Unearthed Recording Shows The Beatles Discussed Potential Album After ‘Abbey Road’

It has always been believed that The Beatles knew ‘Abbey Road’ would be their last album, as a fraught relationship between bandmates led to their breakup. However, a new unearthed recording from the band’s studio session reveals the band may have had plans to keep going after ‘Abbey Road.’ In the recording discovered by Beatles author-historian Mark Lewisohn, the group’s principal songwriters discuss plans for a follow up to ‘Abbey Road.’

In the recordings, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison discuss plans for their next album. It seems the recording is for Ringo Starr, who couldn’t be there due to his hospitalization. In the recording, Lennon says “Ringo, you can’t be here, but this is so you can hear what we’re discussing,” before the three members discuss the album. Lennon suggested each write four songs for the album, with two given to Ringo “if he wants them.”

Lennon also mentions the “Lennon and McCartney myth” suggesting they should stop crediting both for every song. In the recording, McCartney fires back saying “I thought until this album that George’s songs weren’t that good.” While this unearthed audio shows a band in disagreement, it also changes what everyone believed was the end for the Beatles. Maybe it wasn’t the contentious ‘Let It Be’ sessions after all.

