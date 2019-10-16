A Crazy New Park Just Opened In Downtown Dallas With An Adult-Friendly Playground

Childhood nostalgia is the perfect way to forget about the stresses of adulthood. Luckily, a new park has opened up in DFW with an adult friendly playground that’ll have guests feeling like a kid again.

@parksfordowntowndallas -- A post shared by Brandon Baker (@brandon_cre8s) on Oct 13, 2019 at 4:03pm PDT

Pacific Plaza Park officially opened in downtown Dallas on Monday. The nearly four acre park first broke ground a year ago, but has now opened and is already starting to fill up the event calendar. There’s plenty to do in this new park, but there greatest attraction may be their adult friendly playground with giant swings and seesaw.

Pacific Plaza is located near both Klyde Warren Park and the Dallas farmers market. The first event being held at the park will be a viewing of ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ on October 17th. With plenty of food in the area, this new adult friendly park seems like the perfect spot for a beautiful day.

Via Narcity