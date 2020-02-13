New Oreo Flavored Lip Balm Goes Viral Quickly Selling Out Online

Oreo cravings can be pretty dangerous, but making other things taste like Oreos is just unfair. An Oreo flavored lip balm is now being sold, and the world’s love of the cookie was quickly shown as the product quickly sold out on Amazon after being shared online. The lip balm tastes just like an Oreo and comes in an Oreo shaped tin.

The new Oreo flavored lip balm quickly went viral after a photo of the product was shared online by an Instagram account devoted to sharing the newest snack and candy product developments. The lip balm was originally was at the candy store, It'Sugar. Oreo fans quickly flocked to the hundreds of locations around the United States, and while the product quickly sold out on Amazon, it is still available online.

While the lip balm isn’t made by Oreo, it is developed and marketed by Taste Beauty, a cosmetic company that has previously collaborated with Oreo on products. In 2019, they released an Oreo lip balm that “smells and tastes just like your favorite cookie,” with a more traditional packaging. Hopefully this new lip balm doesn’t lead to people accidentally eating the container.

