New Law Means Stealing Packages Off Porches In Texas Is A Felony

June 20, 2019
JT
JT
Package, Porch, Doorstep, Cardboard Box, Delivery, Front Door

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Porch pirates, beware!

If you swipe a package that doesn’t belong to you off of a porch that doesn’t belong to you, you could be facing some extreme charges.

Governor Abbott officially signed House Bill 37 into law, making it a felony to steal mail and packages from someone’s property.  

Before, anyone convicted of stealing package is prosecuted as if it were a shoplifting, with a Class C Misdemeanor ticket or a Class B Misdemeanor charge.

Now, under the new law, if a thief steals from less than 10 people they will face a state felony charge, if they steal from between 20 and 50 people it’s a second-degree felony, and if they steal from more than 50 people, they would face first-degree felony charges.

The new law will go into effect September 1.

Via CBS DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
Texas
packages
Stealing
Delivery
Porch Pirates
Felony
arrest

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes