New Job Offering Coffee Addicts $1,000 A Month To Drink Coffee

For those that drink coffee every morning, it’s a habit that can end up costing a lot of money. However, now there’s a company that’s willing to pay a coffee addict $1,000 a month to drink whatever style of coffee they’d like. The only catch is that the coffee can’t come from Starbucks or any other major coffee brand.

Are you a self-professed @Starbucks junkie? We want to pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate coffee joints for a full month and frequent locally owned coffee shops instead. See the details here: https://t.co/uc91GPjSXL — Business.Org (@businessdotorg) September 9, 2019

In a move to support small business ventures, Business.org is offering a new job to coffee lovers looking to try new coffee shops. According to the job description, the company states, “Are you a self-professed Starbucks junkie? We want to pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate coffee joints for a full month and frequent locally owned coffee shops instead.” The company says they are looking for a “Starbucks junkie” to help figure out the cost and benefits of changing to a local coffee shop.

Absolutely!! Sign me up please!! — Beau (@BeauBlair) September 13, 2019

Proof I am addicted to Starbucks! I applied, you should definitely pick me ... pic.twitter.com/sC068kchhF — Amber (@_ambermeyers) September 12, 2019

Plenty of coffee lovers have already applied for the new job, but there are still other responsibilities besides drinking coffee every morning. Those hired must visit at least eight locally owned coffee shops in a month, and write up summaries of the experience. Applications are being accepted through September 30th.

Via Fox News