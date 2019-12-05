New Interactive Map Shows Each States Favorite Christmas Candy

Christmas is almost here, which means it’s time to start stocking up on holiday candy once again. While Halloween is king for candy, the Christmas season is full of sweets as well. Now, Candystore.com has released an interactive map showing each states favorite Christmas candy, and some of the choices may surprise you.

Favorite Christmas Candy by state (seems to be based on the website’s own sales, not US-wide industry data).



Also scroll down for some Christmas candy trivia, although I’m not sure who’s eating the 1.76 billion-with-a-B candy canes produced each year.https://t.co/1kWXeWnINW — Honest Chocolates (@honestchocs) December 5, 2019

The map shows the top three candy choices for each state, as many states top choice is either a well-known candy, or a holiday classic. For Texas, the number one spot went to Reese’s Cup Minis, with Peppermint Bark and Candy Canes following in the 2nd and 3rd place spots. While Texas is all about the classics, some other states had some interesting choices as their favorites.

Some of the odder choices include; Wyoming’s love for Chocolate Santa’s and Louisiana’s top choice of Pez. While some online disagreed with their states favorite, Candystore.com gathered all the information form their customers. The website also includes some interesting candy facts as well, so this holiday season there’s no excuse not to pick the perfect Christmas candy.

Via Candystore.com