New Feature Promises To Turn Facebook Into The New Tinder

Last year, Facebook unveiled a new feature on their website called "Facebook Dating."

Now, the social media site has an update to Facebook Dating, that promises to make the dating app Tinder all but obsolete.

Facebook announced "Secret Crush," a feature that will allow those using Facebook Dating to select up to nine friends of which they have "secret crushes" on. Those crushes will be notified that someone likes them, but it won't reveal their identity until they like you back.

Facebook Dating will let you quietly signal that you like a friend, not just strangers, with its new Secret Crush feature. It's launching in 14 more countries for a total of 19, with US launching later this year https://t.co/3s6heslQwE pic.twitter.com/ZrqIPB9Rnb — Josh Constine (@JoshConstine) April 30, 2019

Currently, Secret Crush is available in Canada, Thailand, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, and is expected to roll out in the United Stars later this year.

Via Gizmodo