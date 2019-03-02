A New Dr. Seuss Book Is On The Way

Hey may have died in 1991 at the age of 87, but Dr. Seuss will be teaching his lessons for decades to come.

Including this September.

That's when Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum hits store shelves. Penguin Random House (the book's publisher) says it's all about a friendly horse who teaches kids about the world of art: and how everyone sees the world differently.

And if that doesn't interest you, some of the guests in the book will: like the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch and Horton the Elephant.

The manuscript for the book was discovered in Dr. Seuss' California home back in 2012.

Today is Dr. Seuss's birthday. An unfinished book, The Horse Museum, completed & illustrated by Andrew Joyner, will be published in September. pic.twitter.com/gFDI7vfl4R — Pointless Facts (@FuquaFacts) March 2, 2019

Source: NBC News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!