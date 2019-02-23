New Dallas Restaurant Is Challenging You To Eat Six Bull Testicles In Four Minutes

Thanks to our friends at the Dallas Observer, we've discovered a different kind of restaurant...and an especially new eating competition.

The Bison Bar and Grill, on 3030 Ross Avenue in Dallas (you enter through the back), looks like almost any other dining establishment in the area: except for the life-size bison statue out front. But it's the deep-fried testicles that catch the attention. Also known as "Rocky Mountain oysters," they're considered an odd menu choice (to say the least): and their ghost pepper/Carolina Reaper sauce tops the dish.

If you're feeling especially adventurous, you can take your shot at the "Rocky Mountain Oysters Challenge": eat six in four minutes, and you get to sign the wall. If that's not incentive enough for you, $10 from each challenge goes to a worthwhile scholarship.

By the way, they also have a $32 bloody mary with a skewered deep-fried testicle garnish.

So...are you ready for the tatanka?

Source: Dallas Observer

