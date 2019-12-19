New Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porziņģis Murals Pop Up In Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum has some of the best murals in all of Dallas. Thanks to local artist Preston Pannek there are now two honoring the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.
Pannek told D Magazine that he’s a huge Mavs fan and has been supporting the team ever since Dirk Nowitzki joined way back when. There was already a mural of Dirk, and Pannek wanted to do something that hadn’t done yet.
“I don’t want to put up a mural of someone that kids can’t look up to. I want to put one up of someone who defines the city, someone we can all love.”
He decided to go with rising Mavs star Luka Doncic dressed as a superhero, which hes dubbed as 'Wonderboy'.
But what’s Luka without his fellow European star Kristaps Porziņģis. In honor of his nickname given to him by Kevin Durant, Pannek painted Porziņģis as a unicorn.
The two murals can be found on the same wall next to St. Pete's Dancing Marlin at 2730 Commerce St. in Deep Ellum.