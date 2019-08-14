New Research Claims Ozzy Osbourne Has A Genetic Mutation That Allows Him To Drink More

For years, people have believed Ozzy Osbourne to be wild and crazy, but new research suggests it could just be his genes. It turns out Ozzy’s years of drug and alcohol abuse could be the result of a genetic mutation. A new book, ‘Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs and the Curious Forces that Make Us Who We Are,’ claims Ozzy Osbourne’s issues with addiction are simply the result of his genetics.

Bill Sullivan wrote ‘Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs and the Curious Forces that Make Us Who We Are,’ borrowing the name from a Replacements album. According to Sullivan, Knome, Inc. looked at Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA in 2010, and determined not only was his addiction problems predisposed, but a rare genetic mutation allows him to drink more than the average person.

According to Sullivan, addiction “has more to do with our DNA than our moral fiber.” While Ozzy can now claim his problems are just the result of genetics, professor Bill Sullivan claims difficult experiences during childhood could affect the way genes express themselves during adulthood. In the end, all that matters is we now know Ozzy Osbourne is officially a mutant.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock