New "Aladdin" Trailer Gives Us More Genie, And Our First Glimpse At "A Whole New World"

March 12, 2019
JT
JT
Aladdin Lamp, Brown Fur
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Earlier today, Disney dropped the newest trailer for its live-action adaptation of Aladdin.

The first trailer had everybody talking, but unfortunately it was mostly about how creepy Will Smith's Genie was.

Hopefully, this latest look will do enough to assuage people's concerns, but beyond that, we finally have our first glimpses at some the songs that will be performed in the film, including "Friend Like Me," and "A Whole New World."

Check it out below!

The film comes out in theaters May 24!

Via io9

Tags: 
Aladdin
Disney
Will Smith
Genie
A Whole New World
movies
Film
live-action