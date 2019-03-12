New "Aladdin" Trailer Gives Us More Genie, And Our First Glimpse At "A Whole New World"

Earlier today, Disney dropped the newest trailer for its live-action adaptation of Aladdin.

The first trailer had everybody talking, but unfortunately it was mostly about how creepy Will Smith's Genie was.

Hopefully, this latest look will do enough to assuage people's concerns, but beyond that, we finally have our first glimpses at some the songs that will be performed in the film, including "Friend Like Me," and "A Whole New World."

Check it out below!

Video of Disney&#039;s Aladdin Official Trailer - In Theaters May 24!

The film comes out in theaters May 24!

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Aladdin. See it in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/pr2yaSR2Nk — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 12, 2019

Via io9