Netflix Will End Support For Some Older Roku Players

If you have an older (much older) Roku player, and you like to stream Netflix, you will need to upgrade by December 1st.

Netflix released a statement saying it's ending support on the following players (May 2011 or earlier):

Roku HD

Roku HD-XR

Roku SD

Roku XD

Roku XDS

NetGear XD

NetGear XDS

You should be getting an alert if you're one of the unlucky parties. Or, if your Netflix app can't auto-play the next episode when you're watching a series, you're in trouble, too. More bad news: if you have an older TV with composite or component inputs, you're not going to be able to use Roku without a converter. You just may have to replace the TV, too.

The good news? Roku players are incredibly inexpensive: starting at only $30.

Source: Engadget

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!