Netflix Will End Support For Some Older Roku Players
We have the full list of devices.
October 13, 2019
If you have an older (much older) Roku player, and you like to stream Netflix, you will need to upgrade by December 1st.
Netflix released a statement saying it's ending support on the following players (May 2011 or earlier):
- Roku HD
- Roku HD-XR
- Roku SD
- Roku XD
- Roku XDS
- NetGear XD
- NetGear XDS
You should be getting an alert if you're one of the unlucky parties. Or, if your Netflix app can't auto-play the next episode when you're watching a series, you're in trouble, too. More bad news: if you have an older TV with composite or component inputs, you're not going to be able to use Roku without a converter. You just may have to replace the TV, too.
The good news? Roku players are incredibly inexpensive: starting at only $30.
Source: Engadget