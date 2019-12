Netflix: What's Coming & Going December 2019

Here are this month's list of Netflix comings and goings! Check out the list below.

Coming

December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Ban

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

December 3

War on Everyone

December 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

December 5

Greenleaf: Season 4

December 8

From Paris With Love

December 9

It Comes At Night

December 10

Outlander: Season 3

December 11

The Sky Is Pink

December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

December 22

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

December 25

Sweetheart

December 27

The Secret Life of Pets 2

December 31

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Going

December 1

Yoga Hosers

December 2

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events: Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

December 4

Thor: Ragnarok

December 11

Get Santa

December 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

December 15

Helix: Season 2

December 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

December 19

George of the Jungle 2

December 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

December 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union

