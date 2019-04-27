What's Coming And Going: Netflix May 2019
There's some good stuff on the way!
It's always good to see more movies and television shows coming...and less of them leaving...on Netflix. There is a ton of original programming coming to Netflix, too. Take a look at the list below!
Netflix Originals: May 2019
May 1
Knock Down the House
Munafik 2
May 3
A Pesar De Todo
All In My Family
Alles ist gut
Cupcake & Dino — General Services: Season 2
Dead to Me
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Flinch
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
The Last Summer
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town
Tuca & Bertie
Undercover
May 6
Abyss
May 8
Lucifer: Season 4
May 10
Dry Martina
Easy: Season 3
Gente que viene y bah
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2
Jailbirds
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
Shéhérazade
The Society
Wine Country
May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3
May 13
Malibu Rescue
May 14
revisions
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
May 16
Good Sam
May 17
1994: Limited Series
Chip & Potato
It’s Bruno
Maria
Morir para contar
Nailed It!: Season 3
See You Yesterday
The Rain: Season 2
Well Intended Love
White Gold: Season 2
May 20
Prince of Peoria: Part 2
May 21
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens
One Night in Spring
May 23
Slasher: Solstice
May 24
After Maria
Alta Mar
Joy
Rim of the World
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2
The Perfection
WHAT / IF
May 27
Historical Roasts
May 30
Chopsticks
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
May 31
Always Be My Maybe
Bad Blood: Season 2
Black Spot: Season 2
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Killer Ratings
When They See Us
TBD
The Mechanism: Season 2
Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix May 2019
May 1
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Insides the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Zombieland
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
May 2
Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
May 3
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
May 4
Like Arrows
May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3
May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
May 10
Pose: Season 1
May 14
Weed the People
May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
May 16
Take Me Home Tonight
May 18
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
May 20
Rosario Tijeras: Season 2
May 21
Moonlight
Arrow: Season 7
May 22
The Flash: Season 5
May 23
Riverdale: Season 3
May 27
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 30
My Week With Marilyn
The One I Love
TBD
Charmed: Season 1
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4
Supergirl: Season 4
Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix May 2019
May 1
8 Mile
Chocolat
Jaws: The Revenge
License to Kill
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Dances With Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia With Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Battle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
May 11
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
May 15
Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
May 19
Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
May 22
The Boss Baby
May 24
Southpaw
May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story
