What's Coming And Going: Netflix May 2019

It's always good to see more movies and television shows coming...and less of them leaving...on Netflix. There is a ton of original programming coming to Netflix, too. Take a look at the list below!

Netflix Originals: May 2019

May 1

Knock Down the House

Munafik 2

May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino — General Services: Season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

May 6

Abyss

May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

May 10

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

May 13

Malibu Rescue

May 14

revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

May 16

Good Sam

May 17

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It’s Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

May 21

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

May 23

Slasher: Solstice

May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

May 27

Historical Roasts

May 30

Chopsticks

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

TBD

The Mechanism: Season 2

Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix May 2019

May 1

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Insides the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Zombieland

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

May 3

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

May 4

Like Arrows

May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

May 10

Pose: Season 1

May 14

Weed the People

May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16

Take Me Home Tonight

May 18

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

May 20

Rosario Tijeras: Season 2

May 21

Moonlight

Arrow: Season 7

May 22

The Flash: Season 5

May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

May 27

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30

My Week With Marilyn

The One I Love

TBD

Charmed: Season 1

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4

Supergirl: Season 4

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix May 2019

May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Jaws: The Revenge

License to Kill

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances With Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia With Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Battle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

May 22

The Boss Baby

May 24

Southpaw

May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Source: Time