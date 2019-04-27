What's Coming And Going: Netflix May 2019

There's some good stuff on the way!

It's always good to see more movies and television shows coming...and less of them leaving...on Netflix.  There is a ton of original programming coming to Netflix, too.  Take a look at the list below!

Netflix Originals: May 2019

May 1
Knock Down the House

Munafik 2

May 3
A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino — General Services: Season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

May 6
Abyss

May 8
Lucifer: Season 4

May 10
Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

May 13
Malibu Rescue

May 14
revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

May 16
Good Sam

May 17
1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It’s Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

May 20
Prince of Peoria: Part 2

May 21
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

May 23
Slasher: Solstice

May 24
After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

May 27
Historical Roasts

May 30
Chopsticks

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

May 31
Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

TBD
The Mechanism: Season 2

 

Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix May 2019

May 1
Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Insides the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Zombieland

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

May 2
Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

May 3
Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

May 4
Like Arrows

May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

May 10
Pose: Season 1

May 14
Weed the People

May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16
Take Me Home Tonight

May 18
The Blackcoat’s Daughter

May 20
Rosario Tijeras: Season 2

May 21
Moonlight
Arrow: Season 7

May 22
The Flash: Season 5

May 23
Riverdale: Season 3
May 27
Outlander: Seasons 1-2

May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30
My Week With Marilyn

The One I Love

TBD
Charmed: Season 1

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4

Supergirl: Season 4

 

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix May 2019
May 1
8 Mile

Chocolat

Jaws: The Revenge

License to Kill

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances With Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia With Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Battle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

May 11
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

May 15
Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

May 19
Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

May 22
The Boss Baby

May 24
Southpaw

May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story

