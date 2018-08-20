Netflix Adding Commercials?  Service To Test Advertisements Played In Between TV Episodes

Netflix is going to be a testing a new feature in the upcoming weeks, and a lot of you will not be happy about it.

In between episodes of whatever television show you happen to be streaming at the time, you might find a video advertisement for other shows or movies that might appear on the streaming platform. The company explained they are not considering adding commercials, and are implementing this new feature to help their users find other programs they might enjoy, based on what they are already watching.

Netflix said in a statement Friday, "We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster. "It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested." Several users on Reddit did note there was a skip button alongside the short advertisement, though other users did not notice such a button.

A spokesperson for Netflix said the company conducts "hundreds of tests a year," and most of them "aren't adopted."

