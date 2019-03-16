Netflix Cutting ‘Bird Box’ Footage

This is happening after a public backlash.

March 16, 2019
JT
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Netflix's blockbuster movie Bird Box is getting trimmed in the next few weeks.

Ever since the flick debuted, Canadian officials have wanted filmmakers to pull footage of the 2013 deadly train disaster in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec that killed 47 people.  The clip came from stock-footage house Pond5.  Netflix is finally replacing the clip: saying to Variety magazine, “We’re sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Mégantic community.”

An edited version of Bird Box should be updated within the next couple of weeks.

Source: Variety

