Netflix Confirms “The Office” Will Be Leaving In 2021

Start binge watching while you can.

Netflix confirmed yesterday that The Office will be making its way off the streaming platform in a couple of years, in favor of NBC’s own streaming platform.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

This is a HUGE loss for Netflix, as The Office has consistently ranked as the most popular streaming shows any service offers. In 2018, viewers logged more than 52 billion minutes watching The Office, amounting to about 3% of all Netflix content in the United States last year.

Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, called The Office, a “staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before” in a press release announcing the move.

We have until January 2021 to watch as much Michael Scott as possible, so start binging now!

Via The Verge