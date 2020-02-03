Netflix Confirms New Deal With Adam Sandler For Four More Movies

Adam Sandler may have been snubbed by the Oscars this year, but that won’t stop the actor from slowing down any time soon. Sandler joked late last year that if he doesn’t win an Academy Award for ‘Uncut Gems’ his next movie would be “so bad on purpose.” Now fan will get to see if he was serious or not, as Netflix has announced they have signed Sandler for four more movies.

Sandman Forever. Excited to announce there are officially more @AdamSandler @netflix films on the horizon, and thank you to our members who have watched over 2 BILLION hours worth of Sandler. #sandman #adamsandler pic.twitter.com/5toNpLwXiw — NetflixQueue (@NetflixQueue) January 31, 2020

While critiques haven’t been too kind to many of Sandler’s films, especially later in his career, fans still can’t seem to get enough. His last Netflix film, ‘Murder Mystery’ with Jennifer Aniston, was Netflix’s most watched movie in 2019. Now, Sandler will get the opportunity to make more of his own movies for the streaming service, as on Friday Netflix announced the latest deal with the actor.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Waterboy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can't get enough of him,” said Chief Content Officer at Netflix, Ted Sarandos. It is unknown at this time what will come next for Sandler, but he now owes four movies to Netflix. Hopefully his most recent work has some influence on what’s to come.

