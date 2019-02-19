Netflix Cancels "The Punisher" And "Jessica Jones" As Marvel Deal Ends

A half-decade partnership between Marvel and Netflix appears to be officially over.

Netflix has canceled the final two series in its Marvel collection, The Punisher and Jessica Jones; the streaming service previously canceled Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil.

Netflix said in a statement released to Variety:

Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew and exceptional cast, including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.

In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones. We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter, and the entire cast and crew for three incredible seasons of the groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards, among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful relationship and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.

Krysten Ritter responded to Jessica Jones' cancellation with a sweet post on Instagram, thanking her fellow castmates for the past three seasons.

Jeph Loeb, Marvel Television’s executive vice president, also thanked fans in a statement saying, "On behalf of everyone at Marvel Television, we couldn’t be more proud or more grateful to our audience. Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that. To be continued…!"

Disney is set to launch their own streaming service, Disney+, in 2019, which will stream Marvel movies and TV shows. Loeb hinted that this may not be the end for these characters.

Via Rolling Stone