Neil Young Now Says He “Wont Close The Door” On A CSNY Reunion

November 6, 2019
Press Association

As more and more classic bands are getting back together and hitting the road for a reunion tour, one reunion fans have given up on is Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. It has been years since the foursome has performed together, and any chance either of them get to shut down rumors of a reunion, they do so gladly. However, now one of the more outspoken of the four, Neil Young, says he “won’t shut the door” on a potential reunion, even if he is known to hold a grudge.

Neil Young took 2019 off from touring to work on his new album, ‘Colorado,’ but the singer now says he may be ready to get back on the road. Of course, that meant being asked about his former band; Crosby, Still, Nash and Young. While normally Young would shut down any chance at talking about his former band, this time the singer claims anything is possible. “If a reunion happens, it would be a surprise. I won't close the door on anything. I can hold a grudge with the best of them but only if there's a reason for it,” Young said recently.

Of course, it’s not just Young that would need to say yes to a reunion of CSNY. Along with Young, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills have also had disagreements with David Crosby throughout the years, created a divide between bandmates. Speaking on his relationship with Crosby, Young recently said, “He made a lot of great music for a long time. I don't know what happened with David. I got nothing to say.” While that doesn’t make a reunion seem very possible, Young made it clear; never say never.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock

