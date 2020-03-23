Neil Diamond Changes Lyrics To ‘Sweet Caroline’ For Coronavirus PSA

With plenty of musicians stuck quarantined at home during the coronavirus outbreak, many have turned to social media to entertain fans and spread advice on staying away from people. Neil Diamond attempted to do both in a recent video shared on Twitter. In the video, Diamond changes the lyrics to ‘Sweet Caroline’ to promote hand washing and social distancing.

Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” -- pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Neil Diamond shared the updated version of ‘Sweet Caroline’ on Saturday, and quickly went viral already being viewed over 1 million times. “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think maybe if we sing together, we’ll feel just a little bit better,” Diamond said in the video. The singer wasn’t the only musician to update songs during the coronavirus, as many have turned to social media to do the same.

New tune WONDERWASH c’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/gGB1LyipB4 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

The Killer’s Brandon Flowers and Oasis’ Liam Gallagher both turned to social media with new lyrics to hit songs in order to spread awareness about the coronavirus. It seems all these songs want to remind everyone to wash their hands and stay away from people. Now, it’s just a matter of time before one of these coronavirus songs hits the charts.

Via Rolling Stone