Neil Diamond Changes Lyrics To ‘Sweet Caroline’ For Coronavirus PSA

The Singer Shared A Video With The Updated Lyrics Over The Weekend

March 23, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Neil_Diamond

Theo Wargo / Staff

Categories: 
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Music News
Random & Odd News

With plenty of musicians stuck quarantined at home during the coronavirus outbreak, many have turned to social media to entertain fans and spread advice on staying away from people. Neil Diamond attempted to do both in a recent video shared on Twitter. In the video, Diamond changes the lyrics to ‘Sweet Caroline’ to promote hand washing and social distancing.

Neil Diamond shared the updated version of ‘Sweet Caroline’ on Saturday, and quickly went viral already being viewed over 1 million times. “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think maybe if we sing together, we’ll feel just a little bit better,” Diamond said in the video. The singer wasn’t the only musician to update songs during the coronavirus, as many have turned to social media to do the same.

The Killer’s Brandon Flowers and Oasis’ Liam Gallagher both turned to social media with new lyrics to hit songs in order to spread awareness about the coronavirus. It seems all these songs want to remind everyone to wash their hands and stay away from people. Now, it’s just a matter of time before one of these coronavirus songs hits the charts.

Via Rolling Stone

Tags: 
Neil Diamond
Sweet Caroline
COVID-19
Quarantine
The Killers
Oasis
viral