Neighbors Upset After Texas Man Paints Entire House Pink

Emilio Rodriguez bought a home in Pflugerville last November.

It wasn’t long before he decided to make some…”renovations.”

It’s really easy to pick out his house on the block, because Rodriguez painted every square inch he could, even the roof, his favorite color: pink.

He calls it part of the “Keep Austin Weird” vibe, but his neighbors don’t exactly feel the same way. They’ve filed a lawsuit, calling the home an “eyesore.”

Rodriguez isn’t discouraged, however. He plans to soon paint the fence to match the house.

Via Fox 8