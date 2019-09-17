NBC Announces Reboots For ‘Saved By The Bell,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’ And ‘Punky Brewster’

All Three Classic Shows Will Be Available On Their New Streaming Platform, Peacock

September 17, 2019
NBC

The streaming wars are heating up, as many different broadcast companies plan to unveil their own streaming platforms. On the heels of the news Seinfeld will be going to Netflix in 2021, NBC Universal has revealed the name of their new streaming service, and the content it will have. By far the biggest news of their announcements are reboots of classic shows ‘Saved By The Bell,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Punky Brewster.’

NBC Universal’s new streaming service will be called ‘Peacock’ and will offer a number of classic NBC shows. Some of the favorites that will be available to stream are: ‘The Office,’ ‘Frasier,’ ’30 Rock,’ and many more. However, the big news coming from the announcement is the return of classic shows ‘Saved By The Bell,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Punky Brewster.’ Original cast members, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, will return for ‘Saved By The Bell’ with Soleil Moon Frye ready to play the adult version of her character in ‘Punky Brewster.’

All together NBC Universal is planning 15,000 hours of content for their new streaming service, Peacock. Many fans were shocked by the reboot news, with many now planning to add yet another streaming service. With NBC gearing up for their launch, the streaming wars are officially underway.

Via Deadline

