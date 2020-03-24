NASA Shares The Latest Selfie Taken By The Curiosity Rover On Mars

Here on Earth, selfies have become a necessity to marking any special occasion. Apparently, the same thing happens in space too, as the Curiosity Rover on Mars made sure to snap a picture before making a monumental climb. NASA recently shared the rover’s selfie, and included a video on how the rover is able to take selfies in space.

During uphill struggles, think of the view from the top.



I completed my steepest climb yet in “Greenheugh Pediment.” It took three drives, and was worth it. Before I scaled the hill, I took this self-portrait. Here's why you don't see my arm in the shot: https://t.co/tpjkGQjQLa pic.twitter.com/oTMkA6H7KR — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) March 20, 2020

The Curiosity Rover has been on Mars since 2012, and has taken a number of selfies throughout its time in space, but the most recent marked a very special moment. Using its robotic arm, the rover snapped a series of selfies before making a climb to the top of a sloping rock layer called Greenheugh Pediment. Once at the top, the Rover began drilling in order to seek out signs of ancient microbial life.

Here's my “selfie stick” in action. The MAHLI camera at the end of my robotic arm takes the individual frames that get stitched into the full panorama you see. pic.twitter.com/NCqTmbNcDl — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) March 20, 2020

Along with the selfie, NASA released a video explaining how the Curiosity Rover uses its robotic arm in order to take 86 different photos, that are then stitched together to create the space selfie. The selfie was taken to mark the Rover’s 31 degree tilt, the most it had ever tilted. With the selfie coming from Mars, it’ll be tough for any social media influencer to top.

Via CNet