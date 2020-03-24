NASA Shares The Latest Selfie Taken By The Curiosity Rover On Mars

The Photo Was Taken By The Rover Before Making A Climb Up The Greenheugh Pediment

Here on Earth, selfies have become a necessity to marking any special occasion. Apparently, the same thing happens in space too, as the Curiosity Rover on Mars made sure to snap a picture before making a monumental climb. NASA recently shared the rover’s selfie, and included a video on how the rover is able to take selfies in space.

The Curiosity Rover has been on Mars since 2012, and has taken a number of selfies throughout its time in space, but the most recent marked a very special moment. Using its robotic arm, the rover snapped a series of selfies before making a climb to the top of a sloping rock layer called Greenheugh Pediment. Once at the top, the Rover began drilling in order to seek out signs of ancient microbial life.

Along with the selfie, NASA released a video explaining how the Curiosity Rover uses its robotic arm in order to take 86 different photos, that are then stitched together to create the space selfie. The selfie was taken to mark the Rover’s 31 degree tilt, the most it had ever tilted. With the selfie coming from Mars, it’ll be tough for any social media influencer to top.

