NASA Chief Claims Pluto Is A Planet Once Again

It has been 13 years since Pluto was downgraded from the 13th planet to a dwarf planet, but many space enthusiasts aren’t ready to let it go. Count NASA chief Jim Bridenstine as one of the many that still consider Pluto a planet. The NASA expert has spoken out about Pluto’s designation before, and has now doubled down on that claim, once again calling for Pluto to be considered a planet once again.

NASA chief doubles down on claim Pluto is a planet, citing its moons, oceans and organic compounds https://t.co/06Fa9Dli3g — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 6, 2019

Jim Bridenstine has sparked the Pluto debate once again, stating the dwarf planet should be designated a planet once again due to the fact that Pluto has an ocean under its surface, organic compounds on its surface and its own moons. Based on how experts define a planet, Bridenstine said they “could really undercut all the planets.” This is the second time in a few months the NASA chief has called for Pluto to be reinstated as the 13th planet.

Video of NASA Chief Believes Pluto is a Planet

“I am here to tell you, as the NASA Administrator, I believe Pluto should be a planet,” Bridenstine said during a speech at the International Astronautical Congress in Washington D.C. Friday. Clearly Bridenstine is on a mission to make Pluto a planet again. If he gets his way, plenty of Pluto enthusiasts will consider him a hero.

Via Daily Mail