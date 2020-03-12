Naomi Campbell Wears Full Hazmat Suit To Airport As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Due to the coronavirus, airlines across the world are being affected, as passengers choose to take extreme precautions, or avoid flying altogether. For some, avoiding airplanes is not an option, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, who went viral last year for her germ phobic airplane ritual. Now, Campbell has taken things a step further, this time showing up to the airport in a full hazmat suit.

Campbell posted a photo to her Instagram recently, as she prepared for a flight amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the photo, Campbell can be seen wearing a hazmat suit, a pair of goggles, a face mask and pink latex gloves. “Safety First. NEXT LEVEL,” the supermodel captioned her photos.

Video of Naomi Campbell&#039;s Airport Routine | Come Fly With Me

While some accused Campbell of making light of the coronavirus, many online praised her for taking precautions as she travels around the country. Even before the outbreak, Campbell would take extreme measures to avoid germs on planes including wiping down everything with sanitary wipes, and wearing a sanitary face mask. With coronavirus continuing to spread, Naomi Campbell clearly isn’t taking any chances.

Via CNN