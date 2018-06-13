In-N-Out Closes All Texas Locations Due To Poor Quality Of Buns

You're craving for Animal Style fries might have to be put on hold for just a little while longer.

All 37 In-N-Out locations in Texas were closed Monday due to the quality of the buns. They weren't up to code, so they temporarily closed up shop while a new shipment was being sent. The restaurants were supposed to open yesterday, and unfortunately, some locations may not even be able to open for business today.

Denied. Here's the sign hungry In-N-Out Double Double fans face today in Texas: https://t.co/OkLWvm1Qyt Thanks NRN Dallas bureau chief @RonRuggless for pic pic.twitter.com/YlIdtbVFmM — FastFoodMaven (@FastFoodMaven) June 12, 2018

In-N-Out Burger executive vice president Bob Lang Jr. confirmed the stores were not closed due to any health concerns. The buns themselves just did not meet the company's standards. He said in a statement, "At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise . We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand. There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high quality bun."

Via Fox News