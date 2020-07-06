Music Icon Charlie Daniels Dies at 83

Country Music Hall of Fame member and music icon, Charlie Daniels, has died at the age of 83. The news was confirmed Monday by his publicist, Don Murry Grubbs.

Daniels is best known for his 1979 song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." He suffered a stroke on Monday morning. He was expected to perform at this year’s Wildflower Festival, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Video of The Charlie Daniels Band - The Devil Went Down to Georgia

Daniels started his career as a session musician in Nashville for producer and longtime friend Bob Johnston. He played guitar and bass on several Bob Dylan albums and on recordings by Leonard Cohen and Ringo Starr. In 1971, Daniels released his self-titled debut solo album.

He scored his first hit song in 1973 when “Uneasy Rider” off his third album Honey in the Rock reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As he was beginning to gain success as a solo artist, Daniels continued to perform alongside other artists including a period as the fiddle player in the Marshall Tucker Band.

His breakthrough came in 1979 with the release of the crossover hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” off his album Million Mile Reflections. The song peaked at the number three position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and had a run of fourteen weeks on the Hout Country Singles chart. That same year, Daniels took home a GRAMMY for Best Country Vocal Performance for the song.

His success continued into the 80’s as songs like “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp,” and “Still in Saigon” all appeared on the charts.

Daniels also appeared in numerous films and television shows including Murder, She Wrote, King of the Hill, Urban Cowboy, and The Fall Guy.

He is survived by his wife Hazel and their son Charlie Daniels Jr.

Via KRLD 1080