Museum Fire Destroys Kurt Cobain Exhibit Of Rare And Personal Items

June 15, 2018
A museum in Aberdeen, Washington caught fire late last week, unfortunately destroying many personal items and rarities from the legendary Nirvana front man, and hometown hero, Kurt Cobain.

The flames broke out last Saturday, June 9th, due to unknown causes at the Aberdeen Museum of History and though no persons were harmed, the museum's first and second floors, and the artifacts that were contained in them, were damaged.  This includes an entire exhibition dedicated to Cobain, who was born in Aberdeen in 1967.

The items destroyed include artwork, posters, band shirts, and even the couch he slept on at a friend's house in 1985.

Aberdeen fire chief Tom Hubbard called the fire a "massive destruction of historic items," and “a devastating loss for the city."

Via Billboard

 

