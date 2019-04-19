Muse And Soundgarden See Surge In Popularity Following Release Of Black Hole Photo

Both Muse and Soundgarden have been enjoying a little rise in popularity as of late.

Following the release of the very first images of a black hole, video and audio streams for “Supermassive Black Hole” and “Black Hole Sun” jumped tremendously.

Muse’s “Supermassive Black Hole” jumped 33% in the days following the April 10 release of the photo, increasing from 149,000 to 199,000.

Video of Muse - Supermassive Black Hole [Official Music Video]

Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” saw an increase of 26%, jumping from 622,000 plays to 783,000.

Video of Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun

“Supermassive Black Hole ” peaked at No. 6 on the Alternative Songs chart in 2007, while “Black Hole Sun” reached No. 2 on the same list in 1994.

Via Billboard