The Muppets Christmas Special ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ Is Getting A Reboot

Nostalgia has officially taken over Hollywood; as yet another holiday classic is getting a reboot. It has been reported that a new version of Jim Henson’s 1977 Muppets Christmas special, ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas,’ is being worked on. While some may be tired of nostalgia based reboots, many fans are already getting excited about this holiday classic coming back.

Video of Barbecue - Emmet Otter&#039;s Jugband Christmas - The Jim Henson Company

Jim Henson’s ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas,’ an adaptation of a 1971 children’s book based on Them Gift of the Magi’ originally aired on Canadian television in 1977. The new version will have Bret McKenzie from ‘Flight of the conchords’ writing the script and music. McKenzie wrote music for 2011 film ‘The Muppets’ and 2014’s ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ as well.

While the original Muppets Christmas special has become a holiday favorite, it had trouble getting on American television at first. “The problem isn’t the show because it’s one of the best things we’ve done. It’s the industry. It isn’t easy,” said Henson in a 1977 interview. This current project still doesn’t have distribution, but most likely won’t have the same problems Henson faced in the 70’s.

Via themainstreetmouse.com