‘Seinfeld’ Jokes Are Flying After It’s Reported Moviefone Is Bankrupt And Being Run By One Employee

As technology improves, certain products that were once thriving become obsolete. While most go away without much notice, some try and hold on as long as they can, even when no one knows it. One of these companies is Moviefone, which according to reports is bankrupt, and currently being run by one employee.

MovieWeb: Moviefone Is Bankrupt and Operated by One Guy, Bring on the Seinfeld Jokes.https://t.co/44JlLN9l3y



via @GoogleNews — Tim Brown (@backwardsflip) February 18, 2020

Moviefone, for those that don’t remember, is a once popular service that people would call in order to find out local movie times. According to the report, Moviefone’s parent company, Helios and Matheson, has filed for bankruptcy, and while many were surprised Moviefone was still running, the company laid off all but one employee, who was kept on to keep things running until assets are sold off. This has led many online to compare the fate of the company to a joke made in a classic episode of ‘Seinfeld.’

Literally that Seinfeld episode. Kramer is running Moviefone. https://t.co/vxilNOsENn — Tiffany Vazquez ---- (@filmiliarface) February 15, 2020

I’m honestly surprised it survived this long. I thought Moviefone died twenty years ago https://t.co/apaoRVevhP — Double U (@TheWaynemaker) February 15, 2020

“If you no longer have any need for Moviefone, press 1...”. https://t.co/uBoEnU2SIb — Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) February 15, 2020

In the episode, Kramer pretends to be a Moviefone operator, giving people show times by himself using the newspaper. Many made the obvious joke that Kramer is now Moviefone’s only employee. Moviefone is now worth only $4,379,504, but while that’s much less than the $388 million stock deal AOL made for Moviefone in 1999, most were surprised they lasted this long.

