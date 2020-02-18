‘Seinfeld’ Jokes Are Flying After It’s Reported Moviefone Is Bankrupt And Being Run By One Employee

Many Were Shocked Moviefone Still Existed, Though That Didn’t Stop The Kramer References

February 18, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Moviefone

fizkes

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Humor
JT
Movies & TV
Random & Odd News

As technology improves, certain products that were once thriving become obsolete. While most go away without much notice, some try and hold on as long as they can, even when no one knows it. One of these companies is Moviefone, which according to reports is bankrupt, and currently being run by one employee.

Moviefone, for those that don’t remember, is a once popular service that people would call in order to find out local movie times. According to the report, Moviefone’s parent company, Helios and Matheson, has filed for bankruptcy, and while many were surprised Moviefone was still running, the company laid off all but one employee, who was kept on to keep things running until assets are sold off. This has led many online to compare the fate of the company to a joke made in a classic episode of ‘Seinfeld.’

In the episode, Kramer pretends to be a Moviefone operator, giving people show times by himself using the newspaper. Many made the obvious joke that Kramer is now Moviefone’s only employee. Moviefone is now worth only $4,379,504, but while that’s much less than the $388 million stock deal AOL made for Moviefone in 1999, most were surprised they lasted this long.

Via Movieweb

Tags: 
Moviefone
bankrupt
Seinfeld
funny
viral