Cinemas Launch Three Screen Theaters To Fend Off Netflix

Movie theaters are starting to get worried about Netflix.

If they aren't, they should at the very least keep an eye on the streaming service, because it seems more and more people are opting to stay at home and wait for movies rather than go out to theaters and watch them as soon as they are released. And why wouldn't people be? You can stay home, you don't have to put on pants, and watch movies at your own convenience, being able to pause or rewind whenever you want. Theaters tend to look down on that, plus you have to wear pants, usually.

Theaters are ready to sway audiences back from Netflix, however, with all-new technology. ScreenX is a fully engrossed theater experience that you can't get from Netflix, that immerses the audience into the film with three screens.

Video of ScreenX technology projects movies onto theater walls

This is just the latest in a series of innovations to keep people coming to the theater. First, it was 3D movies about a decade ago, followed by ultra-high resolution IMAX projectors and 4DX, which features moving chairs and real-life special effects. The idea for ScreenX is to make you "feel like you're sitting in the action," according to Cineworld.

Video of Evolution of Mobility(KIA CINEMA ScreenX Special Film)

There are currently only three theaters in the United States with ScreenX technology, one in Las Vegas, the other two in Los Angeles. We're sure that number will grow quite a bit in the upcoming years.

Via Billboard