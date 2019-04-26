Movie Theater Next A Church And A School Changes Name Of “Hellboy” To “Heckboy”

A small Tennessee movie theater doesn’t like advertising words that might seem profane.

The theater sits next to a church and an elementary school, so manager Belinda Daniel likes to take precaution whenever she can. She knows hundreds of children pass by the theater everyday, so she felt advertising the recently released Hellboy would be a bit too profane.

So, the theater changed its sign, and is advertising the film as Heckboy.

Daniel says this recent name change has actually caused more excitement than expected. She says she’s glad the sign shared the community's personality, and “incited some laughs.”

Via News Channel 5