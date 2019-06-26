Is This Movie Marquee From 2019 Or The 1990s?

June 26, 2019
JT
JT
Movie Theater, Marquee, Sign, Outdoors, Cityscape

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

History has the tendency to repeat itself, and there are few places that apply more than the entertainment industry.

When was the last time you saw a totally original movie?  Everything today seems to be sequels or remakes, which is how we came to this point today.

If you happen to drive by Edwards Cinema off Winchester Rd. in Temecula, California, the marquee may cause you to do a double take.  

The movies showing currently include Toy Story 4, Men In Black, Godzilla, Aladdin, and Child's Play.  Is this marquee from 2019 or the 1990s?!

The '90s called, they want their movies back.

Tags: 
movies
films
hollywood
Movie Theater
funny
2019
1990s
1980s

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes