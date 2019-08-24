A Movie Is Being Made About Ft. Worth’s ‘Mighty Mites’ Champion Football Team

The Film Tells The Story Of A 1930’s Football Team Made Up Of Boys Living In An Orphanage

August 24, 2019
JT
JT
Football

KPegg

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Movies & TV

Hollywood is headed to Ft. Worth to tell the story of an underdog football team made up of boys who lived in an orphanage. It was announced this week that Jim Dent’s book ‘Twelve Mighty Orphans,’ about a Ft. Worth football team in the 1930’s, will be turned into a movie. Production is expected to begin in the fall.

‘Twelve Mighty Orphans’ tells the story of a 1930’s football team from the Masonic home in southeast Ft. Worth. The team was coached by Rusty Russell, who turned an underdog group of kids living in an orphanage, and turned them into one of the most feared high school football teams in Texas. The film is set to star Dallas-native Luke Wilson as Russell, with Ty Roberts directing.

The movie will be filmed in Ft. Worth, as according to Roberts, “there's nothing more important than authenticity in making a movie. Shooting in Fort Worth provides a foundation for us to build our film which allows our team to source everything as it was — from references, to historians, to the real locations — all of this is invaluable to a period movie.” There is no word yet on when the film will be released.

Via NBCDFW

Tags: 
Twelve Mighty Orphans
Football
Ft. Worth
book
Movie

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes