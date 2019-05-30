Motorhead’s ‘Ace Of Spades’ Edges Lady Gaga’s ‘Poker Face’, Named Greatest Gambling Song Of All Time

May 30, 2019
Throughout history, there have been a countless amount of great songs about gambling, but one clearly stands out amongst the rest.

In a recent poll conducted by Pokerstars, Motorhead’s classic “Ace Of Spades” was named the greatest gambling song of all time, edging out second place “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga.

According to Pokerstars, the votes weren’t even close, with over 1,000 voters soundly crushing Lady Gaga in favor of Motorhead.

Via Kerrang!

