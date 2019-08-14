Motorcycle Rider Evades North Texas Police While Doing Stunts On The Highway

August 14, 2019
JT
JT
The Blue Mound Police Department received multiple calls Saturday about a motorcycle rider driving recklessly.

Police found the dangerous rider doing wheelies and cutting people off.  When they attempted to pull him over, he sped up and fled.  Video shows the ride blowing through several red lights all the while continuing to cut wheelies and speed away from officers on Interstate 820.

Several public tips have led to the identity of the individual, with police thinking he may be linked to similar incidents in Saginaw and Fort Worth.

The rider is currently facing charges of reckless driving and evading arrest.

Via Fox 4

